Police search for gunman who killed man in East County

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man died at the hospital after being shot in El Cajon late Monday, and officials were still searching for the gunman.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot and arrived near the intersection of North First and East Main streets about 10 p.m. Monday and found the victim, who had been shot at least once, according to Lt. K. MacArthur of the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, MacArthur said.

Witnesses told police the shooter or shooters were possibly in a vehicle when they fired at the victim, who was standing on a sidewalk, MacArthur said.

The shooter or shooters were last seen leaving the scene going south on North First Street. Descriptions of the suspect or suspects or the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 618-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.