Police search for gunman who fired into San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Someone opened fire on a home in the Valencia Park neighborhood early Wednesday, but no one inside was injured, a San Diego Police Department officer said.

Around 4 a.m., police were notified about possible gunfire on Naranja Street near Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered four bullet holes in the home’s front window, said SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood.

Lockwood said six people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was hit. He added that it was unclear if the gunman took off in a car or on foot.

Why the residence was targeted was also unclear.

Anyone with information about the gunfire was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

