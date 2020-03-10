Man shot at North County condo after neighbors complain of party, drugs

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was shot at a Carlsbad condo shortly after someone called police to complain about drugs and partying at the home, officials said.

The shooting happened at the condos on Tide Court near Paseo Del Norte, just east of Interstate 5, around 3:30 a.m., according to Carlsbad Police Department. Authorities said they got two calls asking for officers to come to the home: The first was “drug and party related,” the second was to report the sound of gunfire.

When officers arrived they found what “looked to bullet holes in the walls of the unit” but no victim, CPD said. Investigators later determined that a 33-year-old man dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds was likely the victim.

Police told FOX 5 their investigation was still in its early stages. No arrests had been made and there was no detailed description of the gunman as of 8 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call CPD at 760-931-2197.