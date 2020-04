A man was shot and killed in the Rolando area late Sunday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot to death Sunday evening in the Rolando area of San Diego, authorities said.

It happened at 10:03 p.m. at College and University avenues, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said.

Details were not available about circumstances leading up to the shooting but four suspects were detained at the scene, he said.