Police search for gunman after man gets shot near border

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A shooting in a San Ysidro parking lot left a man wounded Thursday.

The gunfire near the Chevron gas station on East Calle Primera, not far from the border outlet mall, was reported about 12:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to a hospital for treatment of an apparently non-life-threatening leg wound, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Patrol personnel were searching the neighborhood for the shooter, who, according to witnesses, was in a group of four men who fled following the gunfire.

The victim was being uncooperative with investigators questioning him about the crime, Martinez said.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News