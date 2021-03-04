Police search for gunman after man gets shot near border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A shooting in a San Ysidro parking lot left a man wounded Thursday.

The gunfire near the Chevron gas station on East Calle Primera, not far from the border outlet mall, was reported about 12:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to a hospital for treatment of an apparently non-life-threatening leg wound, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Patrol personnel were searching the neighborhood for the shooter, who, according to witnesses, was in a group of four men who fled following the gunfire.

The victim was being uncooperative with investigators questioning him about the crime, Martinez said.