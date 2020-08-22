Police search for driver who hit cyclist, took off

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A hit-and-run on a Middletown street Friday left a 66- year-old bicyclist seriously injured.

The victim was riding near the intersection of India and West Washington streets about 1:30 p.m. when he was struck by a blue or gray 2005 Dodge Caravan, Georgia license number RRJ7004. The vehicle may have a shattered windshield, according to San Diego police.

Following the collision, the driver of the minivan fled, possibly back toward Interstate 5, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a life- threatening head injury, police said.