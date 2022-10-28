CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police on Friday released photos of the vehicle connected to the car-to-car shooting that left one man dead in Chula Vista.

Authorities describe the shooter as a light-skinned adult man with shaved or bald head driving a four-door 2010-2012 gray Nissan Altima, Sgt. Anthony Molina stated in a news release. The vehicle has a dent on the left (driver-side) rear quarter panel, circular sticker on the left side of the trunk and a sticker on the right (passenger-side) rear window.

Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle after a fatal car-to-car shooting in Chula Vista on Oct. 26, 2022. (Chula Vista Police Department)

The gunfire occurred Wednesday around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and E Street, where witnesses reported the driver of the gray Nissan Altima shooting the driver of a black Nissan Altima before escaping the scene, Molina said.

Officers located the black Altima, which was stopped along the north curb in front of 593 E Street, according to police. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Eduardo Villasenor of Chula Vista, was found in the driver seat with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at a local-area hospital.

Witnesses told police that both vehicles stopped along the roadway westbound on E Street when the drivers exited their vehicles and approached each other.

“One of the drivers then shot the other and fled in a silver or gray, 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan. The suspect vehicle was last seen by witnesses heading westbound on E Street towards the I-5 freeway (about a block away). The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, unknown age, 5’8” to 5’9”, medium build, with short hair,” Molina said.

Witnesses and anyone with additional information are asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.