Police search for driver in Kensington hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday asked the public for information regarding a hit-and-run collision in the Kensington neighborhood that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Around 7 p.m. on May 5, a 56-year-old man was crossing Copeland Avenue at El Cajon Boulevard in a crosswalk when a driver ran a red light and him him, according to San Diego police. The driver did not stop and continued driving west.
Police described the vehicle as a late model white Ford Explorer missing a passenger side mirror. A description of the driver was not available.
Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego Police Traffic Division Detective K. Lewak at 858-573-5054 or email klewak@pd.sandiego.gov, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.