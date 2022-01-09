Police search for at-risk woman missing in Pacific Beach

The San Diego Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing person, Pamala Kropp, who was last seen near 1800 Oliver Ave in Pacific Beach. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 57-year-old woman was reported missing from a Pacific Beach residence on Friday by her family, police said Sunday.

Pamala Kropp was considered at risk and was last seen on foot near the Pacific Plaza shopping mall at 1800 Garnet Ave., a few blocks from her home, on Jan. 7 around 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Her family home is in the 1800 block of Oliver Avenue in Pacific Beach.

Kropp was described as a woman with gray hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, wearing a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She also wears glasses.

If seen, residents were asked to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

