Police search for armed robbery suspect in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police were searching Sunday for a 16-year- old armed robbery suspect in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

A police helicopter flew over the 4500 block of Logan Avenue about 4:10 p.m. Sunday and broadcast to area residents to be on the lookout for a wanted boy suspected of a violent crime.

The suspect was described as being 16 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, blue jeans and long hair in a ponytail.

Further details about the armed robbery were not immediately available.

Anyone seeing the suspect was asked to call 911.

