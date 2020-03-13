Police search for armed men in string of convenience store robberies

Police and crime tape outside a 7-Eleven store, one in a string of convenience stores hit by what police believe was the same pair of robbers. (Photo: San Diego News Video)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Friday were searching for at least two men suspected of robbing two gas stations and two 7-Eleven convenience stores at gunpoint in the San Diego area within a six-hour span.

The first robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shell gas station at the corner of Miramar Road and Camino Ruiz in the Miramar area, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men entered the store and one of them pointed a gun at the clerk while the other one put an undisclosed amount of money in a bag, Heims said.

A third man then walked into the store and let the other two know that a vehicle had pulled into the parking lot, the officer said.

The three fled on foot and were last seen running northbound through the parking lot, Heims said.

The suspect with the gun was described as a 5-foot-10 black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black bandana to cover his face, a black hoodie and black sweatpants with a white stripe on the side.

The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 black man in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and black pants.

No detailed description of the third man was immediately available.

The second robbery was reported shortly before 11:55 p.m. Thursday, when two men robbed the convenience store at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Santo Road in the Tierrasanta area, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The pair of thieves stole additional items from the display rack before a witness spotted them driving westbound out of the parking lot in a vehicle, described only as a black Lexus, Martinez said.

The third robbery was reported shortly before 1:10 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Carmel Mountain Road and Penasquitos Drive in the Rancho Penasquitos area, Heims said. The thieves fled on foot heading southbound on Carmel Mountain Road.

Another robbery was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Navajo Road and Jackson Drive, Martinez said.

The robbery method was similar to the previous ones — with one of the men armed with a gun — and the suspect descriptions matched as well, he said.

Robbery detectives were investigating the string of heists.