28-year-old Oceanside woman known to visit state parks missing

Oceanside Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Sara Otero, who has been missing since Jan. 28. (Oceanside Police Department)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing 28-year-old woman, the Oceanside Police Department announced Friday.

Law enforcement officials said Sara Otero, of Oceanside, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8:40 a.m. at the 1200 block of Aldernay Court. According to public information officer Jennifer Atenza, Otero, who often visits state parks (beaches and Joshua Tree) and is known to camp in her car, may have been traveling in a charcoal gray colored Subaru Outback with California license plate 7GAB955.

Police described Otero as 5’6,’’ 130 lbs., with blue eyes and long brown hair, wears glasses, has a flower tattoo on her arm, “It’s in our nature” tattoo on right bicep and a Winnie the Pooh tattoo on ankle. She was last seen wearing a green military style jacket and bronze-colored leggings.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to immediately contact the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900.