Police say pair of South Bay robberies could be connected

National City police officers stand outside Texas Liquor, which was robbed at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 18. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Police believe a pair of armed robberies carried out in quick succession in a South Bay neighborhood Saturday morning may be connected.

The first robbery happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., when a gunman walked up to a person near east 9th Street and C Avenue in National City, pulled out a gun and took personal items, police said.

Just over an hour later, the Texas Liquor store on Harbison Avenue was robbed. Police say a man held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash.

Officers used security cameras to identify a car that may have been used for both robberies. They said it was a dark-colored Acura.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the robber.