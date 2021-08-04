Police: Man turns himself in after hit-and-run that hospitalized cop

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police in National City say a man has turned himself in after a hit-and-run on an officer Tuesday that prompted a manhunt.

Santiago Ortega, 27, walked into National City Police Department Wednesday morning and turned himself in after the crash on National City Boulevard the previous evening, according to NCPD. He will be booked into county jail and face felony hit-and-run charges, the department said.

Police say the unidentified police officer had been trying to get into his parked vehicle around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a passing driver. According to witnesses and surveillance video, that driver headed on south despite the collision, leaving the officer with injuries to his left arm and leg.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released and was recovering at home as of Wednesday afternoon, NCPD said.

After the hit-and-run, police had released surveillance photos of the Honda Civic that hit the officer. Police said Wednesday that the car had been located and seized for evidence after Ortega turned himself in.