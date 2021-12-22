Police say gunman fired into group of people in deadly Lincoln Park shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off a section of the road in Lincoln Park where there was a shooting on Dec. 21, 2021. Police say a group was on 50th Street near Imperial Avenue when someone approached and opened fire.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Lincoln Park Tuesday, releasing limited new information about what led up to the violence.

Officers found a 64-year-old man and a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the road on 50th Street just north of Imperial Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The older man died at the hospital, while the younger man was expected to survive, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but said the victims were gathered with a group of people on 50th Street.

“The suspect approached them on foot and fired multiple rounds at the group before fleeing,” Sharki said. “Suspect information is limited at this point.”

Police believe the suspect drives a white or silver Honda sedan.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.