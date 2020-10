SHELLTOWN (CNS) – A 21-year-old man broke his leg Sunday when he crashed his car into a median in Shelltown.

It occurred at 12:30 a.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was speeding westbound along Division Street and crashed near 42nd Street, Heims said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken right femur.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.