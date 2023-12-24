SAN DIEGO — There is heavy police presence on State Street in downtown San Diego after calls came in for a shooting late Sunday night.

San Diego Police responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Little Italy around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve for reports of a shooting.

SDPD has confirmed to FOX 5 one person was shot.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Police say the situation is active at this time and they will be releasing more information as it develops.

