Report of man with gun prompts SWAT callout in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — A healthcare center has been evacuated and a SWAT team called to the facility in Hillcrest as police work to make contact with a man who may be armed.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area near 4033 6th Avenue. San Diego police say a man barricaded himself inside a bathroom at Hillcrest Heights Healthcare Center after they got a call around 4:10 p.m. about a man with a gun.
Officers said they have not been able to confirm if the man has a weapon. A SWAT team has been called and residents at the center were moved as a precaution.
Sixth Avenue north of University and the southbound SR-163 off ramp to 6th Avenue are closed.
