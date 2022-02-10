Photo shows man suspected of killing 77-year-old in hit-and-run

This photo shows a man suspected of hitting an elderly pedestrian in Barrio Logan in January 2022. The victim later died, and authorities are searching for the driver. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for killing a 77-year-old man in a Barrio Logan hit-and-run last month.

Police say the victim was crossing at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street around 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 when he was hit by the driver. The car stopped for a moment but then took off, according to a news release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers Thursday.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died 10 days later. Officials were never able to arrest the person who killed him.

In Thursday’s update, officials released a photo of the car that hit the victim and the man believed to be behind the wheel at the time. The car is a gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, with a temporary plate out of Arizona. That plate read U511847 at the time of the crash.

The picture shows a man standing in the intersection shortly after hitting the victim, according to police. He’s wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a backwards cap, though the angle and distance of the photo makes it difficult to make out many distinguishing characteristics.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run was urged to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477, or to contact San Diego police at 858-495-7807.