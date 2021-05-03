Police release photo of potential suspect in Chula Vista shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police released a photo Monday of a potential suspect in a shooting following a fight over food at a convenience store.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting outside the 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of Main Street in Chula Vista shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday found John Oelke, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Detectives determined that Oelke and another patron had gotten into an argument over food inside the market, Lt. Dan Peak said. When Oelke left the business, the unidentified man followed him, according to the lieutenant.

“While in the parking lot, the (assailant) pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim,” Peak said. “The victim and the (other man) then struggled over the gun. During the struggle the gun went off, and the victim was shot in the arm.”

Paramedics took Oelke to a hospital for treatment of the apparently non-life-threatening injury.

The armed man, who fled following the shooting on a black scooter or motorized bicycle, remained at large as of Monday morning. He is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5’4″ to 5’5″ with a thin build. He was wearing a helmet with a light on it.

