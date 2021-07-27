Police release name of 23-year-old found dead in car

SAN DIEGO — Detectives on Tuesday released the name of a 23-year-old who was found dead inside a car in Bay Terraces last week.

A neighbor called police just before 6 p.m. on July 21 about a foul odor coming from the car at Casey Street and Appian Drive. Officers responded and found the man’s body inside, along with what appeared to be bullet holes in a car window.

The San Diego Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as 23-year-old Reginald Mitchell of San Diego.

Homicide detectives said little is known about what led up to Mitchell’s death. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area in the days leading up to the shooting, but no one reported seeing anything suspicious.

Neighbors also said a man had been living out of a vehicle for several months in the area.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.