Police release images, announce reward in case of East County man’s death

LA MESA, Calif. — Police released surveillance images Thursday in hopes they could track down anyone involved in the death of the man found on an East County street last month.

Officers found Jok Joseph Jok lying on the side of the road near Bancroft Drive and Golondrina Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 27, La Mesa Police Department said in a news release. He had injuries to his head and shoulder and was unresponsive, the report said, thought police did not speculate on what caused the injuries.

Jok died a short time later. “The manner and means of his death is currently under investigation,” the department said.

Meanwhile, investigators are releasing images from surveillance cameras which showed vehicles in the area around the time Jok was injured. They’re highlighting a “possible vehicle of interest,” which is a white 2009-2014 Ford F-150 with an extended cab, silver metal tool box and possibly a missing front bumper.

“The La Mesa Police Department is actively looking for witnesses or any other information regarding this incident,” officials wrote.

Anyone with a tip was asked to contact LMPD at 619-667-7532 or to submit online at lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on their toll-free line 888-580-TIPS, or by visiting sdcrimestoppers.com. They can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.