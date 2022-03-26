SAN DIEGO – Investigators with the San Diego Police Department have released details on the fatal stabbing that shut down parts of El Cajon Boulevard in North Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jud Campbell, patrol officers with the San Diego Police Mid-City Division around 3:45 p.m. pulled over a red Ford Focus near the Mobil gas station located at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street. Officials say that the car was pulled over for several traffic infractions, including excessive speed.

As officers approached the vehicle, they discovered a passenger who appeared to be injured and “heavily bleeding” from a stab wound to his lower body. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene and were able to transport the unidentified man to the hospital.

The victim, who is believed to be a Hispanic or Native American male in his late 20s, later died at the hospital.

Detectives with SDPD’s Homicide Unit were called to the scene following the incident and are currently working to collect evidence and interview any possible witnesses, including the driver of the Ford Focus.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to reach out to (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.