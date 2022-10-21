WARNING: The video linked below contains explicit language and graphic images that viewers may find disturbing.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department released body-worn camera footage Friday of a shootout in the Mountain View neighborhood between officers and an armed man who was killed in the gunfire.

The edited video details the shooting, which happened around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 1100 43rd Street.

The video first depicts several 911 calls made near the area of National Avenue and South 43rd Street reporting a man acting strange with a gun near a church and inside a restaurant.

The video then shifts to when officers first saw the armed man, identified as 33-year-old Derrick Weatherspoon, exiting a taco shop near the intersection of South 43rd Street and Keeler Avenue.

The body-worn camera footage shows the officers drive up towards Weatherspoon, then one of the officers says “Watch out, he’s got a gun,” and within seconds both parties exchange gunfire until Weatherspoon can be seen falling to the ground.

The video then shows an edited version of the shooting that stops and highlights the instances when Weatherspoon, who police say fired first, shot his gun at the officers.

After the shooting, Weatherspoon could still be seen with a gun in his right hand, which police say is why they had to wait approximately four minutes for more officers to arrive so they could remove the weapon and render first aid.

Weatherspoon was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Police also recovered a .22 caliber handgun that was in Weatherspoon’s hand.

No officers were injured and nobody in the surrounding area was struck by the gunfire, SDPD said.

The incident is being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It will see several layers of reviews including by the county District Attorney’s Office to determine if officers bear any criminal liability for their actions and the Shooting Review Board to review the tactics of officers.

FOX 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.