Police redirecting traffic amid investigation near FBI building in Sorrento Valley

SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating at the FBI San Diego Field Office’s visitor parking lot in Sorrento Valley, San Diego FBI Public Affairs confirmed Monday.

SkyFOX was over the scene where a SWAT unit can be seen gathered with police in the parking lot. Traffic is being redirected.

“There is an ongoing incident in the visitor parking lot at the San Diego FBI field office in Sorrento Valley,” said William C. McNamara, of San Diego FBI Public Affairs. “FBI personnel are working with the San Diego Police Department to bring a safe resolution to the matter. We are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

