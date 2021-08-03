Police seek arsonist in series of North Park fires

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Tuesday said they were still searching for one or more arsonists who set at least four non-injury fires to cars and trash cans across North Park early Monday.

According to Sgt. Rick Pechin of the San Diego Police Department’s Metro Arson Strike Team, Monday’s spree began 1:20 a.m. outside 3811 Pershing Ave., where two trash cans were set ablaze.

It continued at Utah and Capps streets at 1:28 a.m., where a parked Tesla was set on fire and severely damaged.

At 1:30 a.m., the spree involved the North Park Library, where trash and debris next to the building were set on fire and damaged a stucco library wall.

The spree concluded around 3:30 a.m. outside 3681 Villa Terrace, where a trash can was set on fire next to an Audi and Tesla that were both damaged.

“Historically, it’s usually one arsonist, but at this point, we don’t really know,” Pechin told City New Service.

There are no known witnesses, he said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

