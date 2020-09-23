Police: Otay Mesa smoke shop robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A smoke shop in Otay Mesa West was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

The suspects, all wearing hoodies and gloves, walked into the Vishions Smoke Shop, 4370 Palm Ave., near Interstate 805, about 7:50 p.m. and one suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The employee and armed suspect went to the register and the suspect grabbed an unknown amount of cash as the other two suspects took several display items, before all three left the business in an unknown direction, Heims said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.