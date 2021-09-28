Police: Officer shoots suspect in Chollas Creek pursuit after attempted traffic stop

SAN DIEGO – A suspect who led San Diego police on a pursuit in Chollas Creek following an attempted traffic stop Tuesday was wounded after being shot by officers, authorities said.

The report came into dispatchers at 5:40 p.m. about the incident near the intersection of Rex Avenue and Shiloh Road, a watch commander said.

Few details were immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting, but a witness told FOX 5 she heard one shot fired while in her living room. When she looked out her window, she observed a man running from several police officers.

She said the man fired a gun at officers and that she saw three officers shoot the man in his back. The man, who has not been identified by authorities, fell to the ground after being shot and was put into handcuffs before crews administered first aid, according to the witness.

His condition was not immediately shared and it was not known if there were other injuries in the incident.

