Police officer walks in on armed robbery at 7-Eleven

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police used a drone to help catch a suspect Monday after a police officer reportedly walked into an armed robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven store.

The Oceanside police officer walked into 7-Eleven on Mission Avenue near Canyon Drive around 1 a.m. and saw a man pointing a gun at store employees, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The suspect ran out of the store and jumped a fence leading to a bus parking lot at the Oceanside Unified School District. Police spokesperson Tom Bussey told the U-T that the officer called for backup and a drone was used to search for the suspect.

A 26-year-old man was eventually taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery. Police were still searching for the gun Monday morning.

