Police officer walks in on armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police used a drone to help catch a suspect Monday after a police officer reportedly walked into an armed robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven store.

The Oceanside police officer walked into 7-Eleven on Mission Avenue near Canyon Drive around 1 a.m. and saw a man pointing a gun at store employees, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The suspect ran out of the store and jumped a fence leading to a bus parking lot at the Oceanside Unified School District. Police spokesperson Tom Bussey told the U-T that the officer called for backup and a drone was used to search for the suspect.

A 26-year-old man was eventually taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery. Police were still searching for the gun Monday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News