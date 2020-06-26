Police: Oceanside man arrested in stabbing of woman

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An Oceanside man was arrested Thursday after police say he viciously attacked and stabbed a woman last week.

Hunter Berger-Parks was arrested for attempted murder, according to an Oceanside police spokesman. Detectives say Berger-Parks, 23, attacked a 32-year-old woman on the sidewalk before 8:30 p.m. on June 20 in the 500 block of Roja Street in Oceanside.

The department was able to locate Berger-Parks using security video footage of the area.

The victim remains in critical condition after medical personnel found the injuries sustained in the incident to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.