SAN DIEGO — One month after a 65-year-old woman was shot to death on the sand in Pacific Beach, San Diego police have obtained an arrest warrant for the man they now suspect killed her.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 13 on the beach in front of 700 Reed Avenue. The woman, Mary Garcia, was found with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Several hours later, around 11 a.m., homicide detectives arrested Garcia’s son, 27-year-old Daniel Caldera, two blocks away at 4400 Mission Boulevard, police said. He was booked into jail on a murder charge.

As detectives continued to investigate, “information was developed that removed Caldera as a suspect,” police said. The District Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against Caldera and he was released from jail one week after the shooting, on Sept. 20.

Investigators then directed their focus towards another 27-year-old man, Felipe Villegas. Detectives say Villegas drove to Texas after the shooting.

Three days after the shooting, on Sept. 16, Villegas was arrested in Pecos, Texas for unrelated offenses: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Villegas, who is still in custody in Texas. Detectives are working with authorities there to have him extradited to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.