Police need help locating missing, at-risk teenager

SAN DIEGO – Authorities asked for the public’s help on Tuesday to locate a missing, at-risk teenager.

The last known sighting of 16-year-old Alexander Jones was at 8800 Lombard Place, San Diego police said.

Jones is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He has black eyes and black hair and last was seen wearing black prescription glasses, a black jacket with red decals, blue pants and black shoes with neon green trim. He also was believed to be carrying a red and black bag.

Anyone who might be able to help located Jones is asked to call 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 49365.