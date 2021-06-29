Police need help locating missing, at-risk teenager

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities asked for the public’s help on Tuesday to locate missing, at-risk teenager Alexander Jones. (Provided photo)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities asked for the public’s help on Tuesday to locate a missing, at-risk teenager.

The last known sighting of 16-year-old Alexander Jones was at 8800 Lombard Place, San Diego police said.

Jones is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He has black eyes and black hair and last was seen wearing black prescription glasses, a black jacket with red decals, blue pants and black shoes with neon green trim. He also was believed to be carrying a red and black bag.

Anyone who might be able to help located Jones is asked to call 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 49365.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News