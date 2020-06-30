Police need help finding missing young man with autism

SAN DIEGO — A young San Diego man with autism ran away from home Monday, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in returning him home.

Gradilla, 20, ran away from his home on Daisy Avenue in the Alta Vista neighborhood of southeast San Diego. He was last seen around 1 p.m.

Family says Gradilla has been diagnosed with autism and has the mental capacity of an 8- to 10-year-old child. He has been known to visit National City, Santee and other southeastern neighborhoods, but he has also made it as far as Las Vegas and Mexico in the past using public transportation.

Gradilla is enrolled in the Take Me Home Program, which is used by families and law enforcement to identify people who leave home, often because of mental disabilities.

He is Latino, 5-feet-7, about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, who have issued previous missing person’s alerts about Gradilla.

