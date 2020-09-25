Police need help finding missing North County man with dementia

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Police reached out to the public Friday for help in finding a 73-year-old Oceanside man who went missing from Vista.
Edgar Cruz, an Oceanside resident who has dementia, was last seen on Thursday at an undisclosed location in Vista, according to Oceanside police and San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
He could be in Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Marcos or Escondido, according to authorities.
Cruz is described as Latino, 5-foot-9 and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, a dark green shirt and blue jeans. He may also have a black and white long-sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565- 5500.