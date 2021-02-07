Police need help finding at-risk 73-year-old in North County

Edgar Cruz, a 73-year-old Oceanside resident who went missing from his home.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Police were continuing a search Sunday for a missing “at risk” 73-year-old man who was last seen in Oceanside at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Edgar Cruz, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at 3229 Mission Ave., the Oceanside Police Department said. He was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a blue baseball cap, dark jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information to help locate Cruz was urged to call 911 or the police at 760-435-4911.

Cruz has gone missing and been reunited with his caretakers on previous occasions.