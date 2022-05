SAN DIEGO – Multiple people were shot Saturday night on Shelter Island, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The incident began at 9 p.m. and officials have since shut down multiple streets and areas off of Shelter Island Drive. The shooting was reported at 2000 Shelter Island Drive, Officer Robert Heims told City News Service.

Video from Sideo.TV shows multiple people being loaded into ambulances and one man in handcuffs late Saturday evening

