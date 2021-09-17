Police: High school student attacks staff member, gets hurt punching window

File – An aerial view of the Mission Bay High School campus in Pacific Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Mission Bay High School was briefly placed “on lockdown” late Friday morning after a student physically assaulted an employee and punched a window, San Diego Police Department said.

The campus was shut down as a precaution until authorities could calm the student down, a police spokesperson said. The teen suspected of the attack was eventually taken into custody, and an ambulance was called for them to treat injuries suffered when they punched the window, according to police.

The staff member who was attacked, identified by police only as a “school employee,” was said to be unhurt.

FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego Unified School District for more information.

Located on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach, Mission Bay High serves about 1,100 students.