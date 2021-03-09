Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO – A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a gunshot wound in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Churchward Street near Los Alamos Drive in San Diego’s Valencia Park neighborhood. The person who called police told them that his brother had been shot in a drive-by, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the victim’s condition or the description of the car.

