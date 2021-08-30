Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police Monday were investigating a drive-by shooting in the Mount Hope neighborhood that sent a 55-year-old man to a hospital.

The incident was reported to the San Diego Police Department at 12:25 p.m. at 600 Gateway Center Way. According to police, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect driving a sport utility vehicle drove past and then shot him.

The unidentified suspect then fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, and his condition was not immediately available.

The police department’s Special Operations Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

