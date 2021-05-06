Police: Man with samurai sword robs 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man with a samurai sword robbed a 7-Eleven in National City on Wednesday night.

The National City Police Department was dispatched to 3100 East Plaza Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Police said a man in his 20s had a samurai sword when he robbed the convenience store then ran off.

A police spokesperson said no one was hurt during the robbery. There is surveillance footage of the incident, according to police, but it has yet to be released.

National City police are investigating.