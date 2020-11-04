Police: Man with machete damages patrol car, stabs police dog

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police arrested a man armed with a machete after he broke a patrol car windshield and stabbed a police dog, according to officials.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the apparently unprovoked attack started around 5 p.m. near the DMV office on Thunder and Hacienda Drive. Police told the U-T that the man with a machete broke the windshield of an officer’s patrol car then took off.

A sheriff’s department helicopter and police dogs were helping search for the man. He was found in the river valley west of College Avenue and south of the freeway. He stabbed a police dog during his arrest, officials said.

Police said an officer was hit by shattered glass. The police dog was taken to a veterinarian.

Watch Commander AutoHelo Announcement: Sheriff’s Deputies and Oceanside Police are in pursuit of an armed felony suspect in the river valley near Plaza Dr & College Blvd. Police dogs are being used to locate him, please use caution in the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 4, 2020