Police: Man wanted for abducting his kids, fleeing to Mexico

SAN DIEGO — Authorities in San Diego are asking for help finding a man and his sons after he allegedly abducted his children and fled to Mexico in 2019.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers says Foong Lian Chin, 47, is wanted on a $1 million warrant for parental child abduction. Authorities say his ex-wife dropped off Huaiyu and Binyu Chin, ages 7 and 8, with Chin on Jan. 12, 2019. Chin didn’t return the children and wasn’t home when law enforcement went to his address, authorities said.

Chin’s ex-wife was awarded full custody and an arrest warrant was issued for Chin a few days later. Investigators said they learned Chin took the kids to Mexico, where he had property that he sold before taking them. Their last known whereabouts were Tijuana, Mexico.

Authorities said Chin immigrated from Singapore in the 1980s and has since lived in New York, Southern California and Baja California. He is described as an Asian man who is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of Chin or his children is asked to call U.S. Marshals Service Investigator John Murphy at 619-433-5695 or John.Murphy4@usdoj.gov or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website for more information about how to send anonymous tips.

Authorities are searching for Foong Lian Chin, a father accused of abducting his children and taking them to Mexico. Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Photos of Foong Lian Chin’s children, ages 7 and 8. Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers