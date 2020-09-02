Police: Man struck by car, injured while illegally crossing street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 62-year-old pedestrian illegally crossing a street in the Mountain View area sustained a fractured right knee when he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

The man was walking eastbound along the sidewalk in the 4400 block of Imperial Avenue, near 45th Street, when he entered the intersection facing a red light and was struck by a Nissan Rogue that was making a left turn onto 45th Street, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The man sustained an open fracture to his right knee and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Buttle said.

The woman driving the Nissan was not injured. No arrests were reported.