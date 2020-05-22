Police: Man stopped from walking away after hitting, killing pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of fatally striking a pedestrian in the Jamacha-Lomita area, then parking his car a few blocks away and attempting to walk away, police said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Jamacha Road, near Glencoe Drive, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 21-year-old man was driving a BMW sedan westbound on Jamacha Road when he struck a 28-year-old man who was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The BMW driver kept driving westbound, then parked his vehicle a few blocks away and walked away, Heims said. He was located by patrol officers and detained on suspicion of fleeing the fatal crash.

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash and the man was later released, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.