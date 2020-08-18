Police: Man stabs stranger on city bus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A convicted felon on conditional release from prison was jailed Tuesday for allegedly knifing a stranger without provocation as they traveled through Coronado late at night on a city bus.

Waylon Jordan Cozart, 24, and the 63-year-old victim boarded the Metropolitan Transit System vehicle in the 900 block of Orange Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and sat across the aisle from each other, according to police.

A short time later, as the southbound bus was approaching the 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard, Cozart allegedly attacked the other man, stabbing him repeatedly.

The MTS driver responded by pulling over at Leyte Road, where the assailant jumped off the bus, dropped his knife and ran away, according to Coronado police. A few minutes later, however, he returned to the area and surrendered to officers responding to the assault.

The victim, who was not acquainted with the suspect, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not released by police, who said the motive for the assault was unknown.

Cozart was booked into San Diego Central Jail early Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and violating the terms of the state Post Release Community Supervision program, which allows some felons to be freed from prison to complete their custody terms under the administration of a county monitoring agency.