Police: Man stabbed, pistol whipped for refusing to transport drugs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was stabbed in the hands and pistol whipped in North Park Saturday after refusing to carry drugs from Mexico into the United States, police said.

The victim, 49, was pressured by six friends earlier in the day to transport drugs from Mexico across the border, but he refused, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

They saw him later at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 30th Street, Martinez said.

“They got into a confrontation with him, and during the confrontation the victim was stabbed in both hands and pistol whipped,” the officer said.

The victim received a laceration to both hands and a laceration to the top of the head from being pistol whipped, Martinez said.

The main suspect was a man known to the victim, he said. The other suspects were three men and two women. They all fled in a white Kia SUV with Mexico plates.

Mid City Division detectives will be handling the investigation.