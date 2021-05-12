Police: Man shot, killed near University Heights McDonald’s

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a McDonald’s in University Heights early Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are at the restaurant near 2300 El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street. Police told FOX 5 they got a call about the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. then found a man who was shot sitting inside a car in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Investigators say the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was described as a white, bald man who was approximately 6-feet tall and wearing all white clothing. He was driving a white SUV, according to police.

