Police: Man shot, killed near University Heights McDonald’s

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a McDonald’s in University Heights early Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are at the restaurant near 2300 El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street. Police told FOX 5 they got a call about the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. then found a man who was shot sitting inside a car in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Investigators say the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was described as a white, bald man who was approximately 6-feet tall and wearing all white clothing. He was driving a white SUV, according to police.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News and check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News