Police: Man shot in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot in the leg Sunday in City Heights.

The shooting happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of 47th Street, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Police were notified that someone’s brother had been shot in the leg, Martinez said. The caller said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a 2011 black Honda sedan and traveled south on 46th Street.

The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to make a statement, the officer said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury.