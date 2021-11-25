Police: Man shoots self in hand in Bankers Hill

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement is investigating what led a man to accidentally shoot himself Thanksgiving day in Bankers Hill.

San Diego police said they got a call around 8 a.m. about a person who was shot near 2870 Fourth Ave. Responding officers found a man in an apartment who had unintentionally shot himself in the hand, a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers found the gun inside the apartment and the man was taken to the hospital, according to SDPD. It was unclear if he will face charges as a result of the accidental discharge.

