Police: Man locks himself in dry cleaner shop, refuses to come out

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man made his way into a Mission Valley dry cleaning business Wednesday morning and locked himself inside, refusing to come out, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 9:15 a.m. from a person reporting that an unidentified man had gotten into Go Green Cleaners at 5964 Mission Center Road and locked himself inside while the employees were out of the business, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers arrived to find that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was still inside and was “yelling, doing push-ups and acting erratically,” Lockwood said.

Police set up a perimeter and as of 10:25 a.m. were attempting to get him to come out of the business and surrender, the officer said, adding that no weapons had been seen.

Residents were advised to avoid the immediate area.